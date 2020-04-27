In this report, the Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-mems-sensors-professional-analysis-report-2019



Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) refers to combination of electronic and mechanical elements, sensors, and active elements on single silicon layer using micro-fabrication technique.

These sensors enable the production of whole system on a single silicon chip, and constitutes an important part of automotive electronics. MEMS sensors find their usage in automotive applications such as infotainment, navigation assistance, rollover detection, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring system, crash detection, electronic parking brake systems, and antitheft systems, among others.

The global Automotive MEMS Sensors market is valued at 2910 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive MEMS Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive MEMS Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

General Electric Company

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Others

Segment by Application

Safety and Chassis

Powertrain

Infotainment

Body and Convenience

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-mems-sensors-professional-analysis-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com