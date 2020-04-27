In this report, the Global Boehmite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Boehmite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the boehmite, which are mainly used in Li-ion battery separator, electronic ceramics, flame-retardant filler and microcrystalline ceramics alumina etc.

Europe and North America play important roles, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regions, especially in China, Japan and Korea. In future, the market will be driven by the demand from electric cars; China, United States and EU will dominate the electric cars market in the next ten years.

The top players bullish view on electric cars markets and have planned to expand their production capacity of boehmite in next few years.

AnHui Estone Material Technology is a public company, and the largest producer of High Purity Boehmite in China, its products are mainly used in Li-ion Battery Separator. According to our survey, the production capacity of high purity boehmite will be 7000 tons in the end of 2017 and this company will play an important role in the High Purity Boehmite in the world, especially for the Li-ion Battery Separator market. AnHui Estone Material Technology also has a plan to expand its production capacity of high purity boehmite in future.

The global Boehmite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boehmite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boehmite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco

AnHui Estone Material Technology

Sasol

Nabaltec

TOR Minerals

Kawai Lime Industry

TAIMEI Chemicals

Dequenne Chimie

Osang Group

Silkem

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials

PIDC

Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials

KC Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Purity Boehmite

Others (Purity Below 99.0%)

Segment by Application

Batteries

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant

