Global Bone and Joint Ingredients Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Bone and Joint Ingredients market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bone and Joint Ingredients market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Bone and joint health ingredients are the source of providing calcium, prebiotic fiber, soy isoflavones and vitamins such as vitamin D and vitamin K to reduce the pain and strengthen the bone and joint health. Bone and joint issues seem to be a common issue in the growing population which is driving the global market of bone and joint health ingredients. Some of the common types of bone and joint health ingredients include glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Collagen, Omega-3 and others. Wide application of these ingredients in various industries is further boosting the market of bone and joint ingredients.

The global market for bone and joints ingredients is growing rapidly due to rising use of these ingredients in different parts of the world. Increase in ageing population is considered as one the major driving factors for the market. Due to weakening of bone and joints, diminished functions and movements, ageing makes body more prone to bone fractures, arthritis, back and neck pain, osteoporosis and injuries. The number of aged people over 60 years or over are expected to double in the next 50 years, thereby increasing demand for these ingredients in the market. Despite the benefits of bone and joint health ingredients, the growing concerns for fatal diseases, such as cancer and heart, are some of the major restraints for the market. On the other hand, introduction of various pills which reduces the inflammation of joint and may cure the symptoms of arthritis acts as a challenge for the market. In addition, many stringent laws, regulations and procedural formalities that are imposed on the vendors are also posing challenge for the market.

North America is dominating the global bone and joint health market followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market. In Europe, the increasing health conscious population and their inclination towards functional food and beverages is driving the market for bone and joint health ingredients. Asia Pacific is likely to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to the increasing bone and joint issues among the growing population followed by their increasing awareness for bone and joint health ingredients. Moreover, increasing application of bone and joint health ingredients in various industries has opened doors for its growth in rest of the world.

The global Bone and Joint Ingredients market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Bone and Joint Ingredients market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bone and Joint Ingredients in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Synutra

Rousselot

Waitaki Bio

Royal DSM

DuPont

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Glucosamine and Chondroitin

Calcium

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bone and Joint Ingredients market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bone and Joint Ingredients market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bone and Joint Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bone and Joint Ingredients with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Bone and Joint Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bone and Joint Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bone and Joint Ingredients market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Bone and Joint Ingredients market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

