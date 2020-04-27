In this report, the Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ion beam is a type of charged particle beam containing of ions. Ion beam technology is an advanced method that is being mainly used for semiconductor industry, and also increasingly tapped in the organic field for the use of ablation & deposition of materials and site-specific analysis. There are many benefits of ion beam technology, such as high run-to-run process repeatability, high surface quality, maximum flexibility, excellent uniformity, minimal scattering and minimal optical losses. Broad ion beams are also used for polishing, conventional ion etching, cutting, thinning and depth profiling.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Raith GmbH

Plasma-Therm

Veeco Instruments

4Wave Incorporated

Oxford Instruments

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thin Film Deposition

Infrared Sensors

Multilayer Film Deposition

Optical Multilayers

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

MOEMS

Optics

MEMS

Sensors

Optoelectronics

Electronics

Storage Devices

Other End Use Industries

