Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
Ion beam is a type of charged particle beam containing of ions. Ion beam technology is an advanced method that is being mainly used for semiconductor industry, and also increasingly tapped in the organic field for the use of ablation & deposition of materials and site-specific analysis. There are many benefits of ion beam technology, such as high run-to-run process repeatability, high surface quality, maximum flexibility, excellent uniformity, minimal scattering and minimal optical losses. Broad ion beams are also used for polishing, conventional ion etching, cutting, thinning and depth profiling.
The global Broad Ion Beam Technology market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Broad Ion Beam Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Broad Ion Beam Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
Raith GmbH
Plasma-Therm
Veeco Instruments
4Wave Incorporated
Oxford Instruments
Meyer Burger Technology AG
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Thin Film Deposition
Infrared Sensors
Multilayer Film Deposition
Optical Multilayers
Segment by Application
Semiconductor
MOEMS
Optics
MEMS
Sensors
Optoelectronics
Electronics
Storage Devices
Other End Use Industries
