Global Bronchodilators Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Bronchodilators market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Bronchodilators is the medication that is taken to improve breathing and are used for treating breathing related symptoms that are associated with allergic reaction. It is also used for expanding the airways and improving the breathing capacity function of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchial asthma, emphysema, and other lung diseases. Bronchodilators function by relaxing the muscle surrounding the airways. These products are available over the counter or requires prescription. Basically there are available in three forms injectable, oral and inhaled. In oral forms they come in variety such as liquids, tablets and capsules, these oral forms are delivered in higher doses which is directly absorbed into the bloodstream and so they have relatively more side effects. Whereas inhaled once are directly deposited in the lungs causing less side effects. Bronchodilators are of basically-acting or long-acting beta2-agonists and anticholinergic agents or theophylline. They function so as to control asthma and COPD. Short acting bronchodilators function for fast relief of asthma symptoms and long acting bronchodilators function for control symptoms of asthma.

Increase in prevalence of pulmonary disorders, smoking, and junk food fuel the bronchodilators market growth. In addition, rise in disposable income, geriatric population, and increase in awareness of healthcare among population are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, side effects associated with bronchodilators and government regulations related to the safety & efficacy of the bronchodilators hinder the market. Ongoing R&D activities related to bronchodilators are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.

North America is expected to be the largest market for bronchodilators due to high incidence rate of diseases such as COPD and asthma, high demand for bronchodilator drugs, and increase in awareness. Europe holds the second largest market share. The Asia Pacific market is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity during the forecast period due to increasing disease burden, growing biopharmaceutical industry, and rising research activity along with competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow owing to increasing health care infrastructure and growing public-private collaboration to expand the health care sector.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bronchodilators in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

GlaxoSmithKline

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Anticholinergic Bronchodilators

Adrenergic Bronchodilators

Bronchodilator Combinations

Methylxanthines

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Asthma

COPD

Others

