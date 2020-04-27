Global Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Clinical Documentation Improvement market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Clinical Documentation Improvement market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) programs facilitate the accurate representation of a patient’s clinical status that translates into coded data. Coded data is then translated into quality reporting, physician report cards, reimbursement, public health data, and disease tracking and trending.
In 2018, the global Clinical Documentation Improvement market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Clinical Documentation Improvement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Documentation Improvement development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
3M Company
Optum
Nuance
M*Modal
NThrive
Dolbey Systems
Streamline Health
Vitalware
Craneware
Epic Systems
Cerner
Iodine Software
Flash Code
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clinical Documentation
Clinical Coding
Charge Capture Solutions
Pre-Bill Review
Diagnosis-Related Grouping
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Clinical Documentation Improvement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Clinical Documentation Improvement development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Documentation Improvement are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
