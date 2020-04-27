Global Colistin Sulphate Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Colistin Sulphate Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Colistin Sulphate Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In the last several years, global market production of Colistin Sulphate decreasing quickly, with an average growth rate of -22%. In 2018, global revenue of Colistin Sulphate is nearly 65.5 M USD; the actual sales are about 4300 MT. In 2017, the use of Colistin Sulphate is significant influenced by national policies.

This report focuses on Colistin Sulphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Colistin Sulphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shengxue Dacheng

Apeloa

Livzon Group

LKPC

Xellia

Shenghua Biok

Qianjiang Biochemical

Lifecome

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of World

Segment by Type

Colistin Sulphate API

Colistin Sulphate Premix

Others

Segment by Application

Pig

Chicken

Other

