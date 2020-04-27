Global Commercial Avionics Competition Situation Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Commercial Avionics Competition Situation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Commercial Avionics Competition Situation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Avionics consist of electro-mechanical and electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites and spacecraft, which assist the pilots in safe and efficient operation of an aircraft.

The global Commercial Avionics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Avionics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Avionics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

Universal Avionics System Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

General Electronics

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

Diehl Aerospace GmbH

Astronautics Corporation of America

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Very Large Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Segment by Application

Integrated Modular Avionics

Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet

Cockpit Systems

Cabin Systems

Flight Control & Emergency

Navigation

Surveillance

Electrical Systems

Communication Systems

Central Maintenance Systems

