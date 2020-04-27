In this report, the Global Cyclopentane Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cyclopentane Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10 , consisting of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with two hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It occurs as a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. Its melting point is −94 °C and its boiling point is 49 °C.

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon which is principally used as a blowing agent in foam manufacture, forming an excellent substitute for CFCs. It is recognised by environmental groups as having zero ozone depletion potential, making it a better alternative to HCFC 141-b. High stability of cyclopentane blown foams also yields performance benefits over CFC 11 foams, even where these are still permitted to be used. The increased consumption of cyclopentane is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

This report focuses on Cyclopentane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Haltermann

Chevron Phillips

Maruzen (Chemiway)

HPL

YNCC

South Hampton Resources

INEOS

LG Chemecial

SK Global Chemical

Beijing Eastern Acrylic

DYMATIC Chemicals

Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Content <95%

Content 95%-98%

Content >98%

Segment by Application

Refrigerator

Heater

Chemical Solvent

Others

