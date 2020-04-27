Global Cyclopentane Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Cyclopentane Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cyclopentane Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10 , consisting of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with two hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It occurs as a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. Its melting point is −94 °C and its boiling point is 49 °C.
Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon which is principally used as a blowing agent in foam manufacture, forming an excellent substitute for CFCs. It is recognised by environmental groups as having zero ozone depletion potential, making it a better alternative to HCFC 141-b. High stability of cyclopentane blown foams also yields performance benefits over CFC 11 foams, even where these are still permitted to be used. The increased consumption of cyclopentane is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The global Cyclopentane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cyclopentane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyclopentane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Haltermann
Chevron Phillips
Maruzen (Chemiway)
HPL
YNCC
South Hampton Resources
INEOS
LG Chemecial
SK Global Chemical
Beijing Eastern Acrylic
DYMATIC Chemicals
Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Content <95%
Content 95%-98%
Content >98%
Segment by Application
Refrigerator
Heater
Chemical Solvent
Others
