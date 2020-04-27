Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Dental Crowns and Bridges market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dental Crowns and Bridges market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Dental crowns and bridges are prosthetic dental devices used for dental restoration. They help to alter the shape and size of tooth, offer strength, and improve aesthetic appearance. Some of the common dental problems include bad breath, tooth decay, gum disease, mouth sores, oral cancer, and tooth sensitivity. Most crowns and bridges are made of porcelain or ceramic material that matches the color of the natural tooth. Other materials include titanium, gold, acrylic, and metal alloys. These are mounted or cemented onto existing tooth, which can only be removed by dentists.

Increasing incidences of oral diseases is one of the critical factors driving the growth of dental crowns and bridges market in the coming years. Oral health problems are common among individuals of all ages, but many are preventable. Some of the most common issues are bleeding gums, cavities, and halitosis. Moreover, diabetics are at higher risk of developing periodontal problems, which can eventually lead to tooth loss. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes is projected to reach close to 591 million by 2035. The significant increase in the number of diabetes patients will lead to more dental visits, which in turn will propel the growth prospects for the dental crowns and bridges market during the predicted period.

EMEA dominated the global dental crowns and bridges market and accounted for close to 44% of the market share in terms of revenue. Factors such as advances in dental care technologies, growing older population, and rising awareness of oral health will fuel the demand for dental crowns and bridges in EMEA during the predicted period.

The global dental crowns and bridges market has significant growth opportunities, which in turn has created intense completion among the major manufacturers. Key suppliers are adopting innovative strategies to expand their portfolio and make inroads into emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil.

This report studies the Dental Crowns and Bridges market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

3M

DENTSPLY International

Ivoclar Vivadent

Nobel Biocare Services

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

Camlog Holding

Cynovad

Danaher

GC

Heraeus Holding

KaVo Dental

MIS Crowns and bridges Technologies

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Sirona Dental Systems

Sweden & Martina

Wieland Dental

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metals

Ceramic

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Dental Crowns and Bridges in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Crowns and Bridges are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Dental Crowns and Bridges market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

