In this report, the Global Dental Practice Management Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dental Practice Management Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dental-practice-management-software-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application



Summary

Dental practice management software ensures that all the non-clinical aspects of a practice such as appointment bookings, patient accounts, and billing are managed so that the dentists are free to concentrate on patients. The software helps deliver the highest standard of care possible to every patient, maintain an efficient practice, and sustain an efficient team. All of this is possible with dental practice management software features such as clinical charting, patient record management, automatic reminders, and treatment planning.

The global dental practice management software market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate. The increasing need for maximizing the chair time utilization will drive the growth prospects for the global dental practice management software market.

The optimum utilization of chair time by the dentists to treat more patients results in higher revenue and improved profits, where chair time refers to the amount of time a patient spends in the chair of a dentist. It has been noted that the well-organized use of chair time can raise revenue by more than 8% and profits by more than 25%. The factors that affect the optimal chair time include failure-to-attends, short notice cancellations, and unbooked chair time. However, the increasing adoption of dental practice management software will eliminate challenges from the dental practice business. For instance, features such as automated recall help to book an appointment efficiently. This feature automatically sends out reminder texts to patients regarding the next appointment and filters their replies to confirm the reservation. Once the booking is confirmed, the appointments are automatically updated, and the confirmation notice is sent to the patients. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of dental practice management software will also avoid routine calls to every patient, save time, and ensure efficient utilization of chair time by automating appointment booking.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors that are responsible for the market’s growth include increased favorable demographic trends, consumption of sugary products, improvements in technology, and heightened consumer awareness about oral hygiene in the region. Analysts predict that the coming years will also witness the adoption of dental practice management software in applications such as digital imaging, 3D tooth printing, and appointment management.

In 2018, the global Dental Practice Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Dental Practice Management Software market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ACE Dental

Carestream Health

Curve Dental

Datacon Dental Systems

DentiMax

Henry Schein

MacPractic

MOGO

Practice-Web

ABELDent

ADSTRA Systems

Axex Dental

Dentisoft Technologies

EZ 2000

Gaargle Solutions

iDentalSoft

Patterson Dental Supply

Planet DDS

Quality Systems

Suzy Systems

Total Dental

Umbie Dentalcare

XLDent

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Corporate dental practices

DMSOs

Non-profit dental practices

Individual full-time dentists

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Dental Practice Management Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Practice Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Dental Practice Management Software market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dental-practice-management-software-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com