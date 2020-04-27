Global Dental Prosthetics Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Dental Prosthetics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dental Prosthetics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Among the several areas of dental segments, prosthetic dentistry remains special due to multiple prosthetic treatments performed that includes implants, cosmetic dentistry, replacements, and repairs of all kinds of conditions related to oral tissues and faulty or missing tooth.

With the increasing adoption of evidence-based dentistry, the global market for dental prosthetics is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years. Dentists are adopting stringent controls and performance standards to evaluate new products and technologies, as well as to generate robust data in clinical studies to standardize dental implant-support restorations protocols. This provides a systematic approach to oral healthcare that follows a defined process of collecting and analyzing scientific evidence to answer a specific clinical question. These analyses not only help dentists in their routine clinical practice but also assist in developing protocols that make dental implants more safe and affordable. The enhanced safety, efficacy, and affordability of dental prosthetics will propel this market’s growth during the predicted period.

Due to the presence of several global and regional manufacturers, the dental prosthetics market is highly competitive. Although the key manufacturers hold dominant positions, other factors such as innovation, design, and development of advanced products will change the competitive dynamics in the market. The competition among the manufacturers is expected to increase as they enter into partnerships or acquire distributors to increase their sales and expand their businesses worldwide.

In terms of geography, EMEA dominated the global dental prosthetics market and accounted for nearly 45% of the total market share. Factors such as technological advances, a growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness about oral health have compelled the European countries to adopt dental prosthetics. Italy is the largest market, closely followed by Germany, Spain, and France. Also, there has been a significant increase in the number of practising dentists in Europe, which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of this market in EMEA.

This report studies the Dental Prosthetics market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

DENTSPLY Implants

Ivoclar Vivadent

Nobel Biocare

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

Alpha-Bio

Andent

BioHorizons

Biomet 3i

Camlog Holding

Candulor

Digitek Dental

Dyna Dental

GC

Heraeus Holding

Leader Italia

MERZ Dental

MIS Implants Technologies

Modern Dental USA

Noris Medical

Quantum Dental

Shofu Dental

Southern Cross Dental

Sundance Dental

Sweden & Martina

TAV Dental

YAMAHACHI DENTAL

Zest Anchors

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

All ceramics

Metals

PFM

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Crowns and bridges

Dentures

Abutments

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Prosthetics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

