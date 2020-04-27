Global Dental Restoration Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Dental Restoration market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dental Restoration market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Dental restoration is the rehabilitation and restoration of the oral and dental tissues lost as a result of disease, inheritance, or trauma. The restoration is required to fulfil the aesthetic, psychological, and functional needs of the patient that demands co-ordination of multi-professional teams within and outside of dentistry. Various materials that are used in restorative dentistry include dental amalgams, dental cements, dental composites, dental ceramics and dental liners. These materials can be used across different branches of dentistry like prosthodontics, periodontics, and endodontics.

Dental caries is the destruction of dental hard tissues resulting in the decalcification of inorganic constituents and the dissolution of organic components and is caused mainly by the acid produced by microorganisms from the fermentation of dietary carbohydrates. It is one of the major reasons for the oral diseases. Owing to factors such as the changing lifestyles of people, the increase in consumption of sugars, the reduced intake of fluorides, and the lack of national programs to restrict oral diseases, the frequency of dental caries is increasing rapidly especially in the low and middle-income countries, subsequently boosting the growth of the dental restoration market.

Cosmetic dentistry is usually used to address any dental procedure that improves the appearance of an individual’s teeth, gums, oral hygiene and primarily deals with the aesthetics, alignment, and the overall appearance of one’s smile. According to this market research report, the increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the dental restoration market in the coming years.

The dental restoration market appears to be competitive due to the presence of several established manufacturers. The manufacturers in this market are focused on the development of innovative, flexible applications, and user-friendly products. To improve their market positions, the established manufacturers are making investments towards product development and the expansion of their businesses to other regions.

In 2018, the global Dental Restoration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Dental Restoration market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

3M

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Dentsply Sirona

Amann Girrbach

COLTENE

Den-Mat Holdings

DENTAURUM

Heraeus Kulzer

Jensen Dental

Shofu Dental Corporation

VITA Zahnfabrik

Zhermack

Zirkonzahn

Zubler

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dental amalgams

Dental cements

Dental composites

Dental ceramics

Dental liners

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

