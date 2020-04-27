Global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

DNA purification is the process of isolataion of DNA from sample by using both chemical and physical methods to obtain DNA in a relatively purified form. This purified DNA is further used for biological investigations, such as gene sequencing. DNA purification is an important segment of the genomic material isolation and purification market. It impacts application areas that range from fundamental research to routine diagnostics and therapeutic decision making. DNA purification is important for determining the unique characteristics of a DNA molecule, such as its size, shape, and function.

Owing to the increased investments in R&D by the government and private sectors, the developing countries are witnessing an increase in the number of research laboratories. Additionally, investments in research and the awareness of the value of diagnostics in healthcare will also drive the demand for research laboratories. According to this market research and analysis, this rise in number of research laboratories will be one of the primary growth factors for the DNA purification market.

Developing countries in regions such as APAC are the emerging markets for these products as the region is witnessing an increase in the number of research and clinical testing laboratories. This is mainly due to the focus of the governments in this region towards organizing capital spending programs for research laboratories and academic institutions to ensure more development in the dna purification methods. This will lead to the rise in the demand for DNA purification kits from the emerging markets, which will subsequently drive market growth.

The DNA purification market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of various regional and international vendors. The competition in this market will intensify further with an increase in product and service extensions, product innovations, and M&A. With the strong presence of the international players, the regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete in the DNA extraction market especially in terms of factors such as quality, market reach, and financial resources.

This report studies the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025;

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Illumina

Danaher

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Roche Molecular Systems

Sigma-Aldrich

TAKARA BIO

Norgen Biotek

TATAA Biocenter

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Silica membrane

Anion-exchange resin

Switchable surface charge

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Life science research laboratories

Clinical testing laboratories

Pharmaceuticals

