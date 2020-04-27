In this report, the Global Dry Mortar Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dry Mortar Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory.

In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the national environmental protection requirements, it has become an urgent task of the local building authorities to promote the use of dry mortar. One key factor that has been driving the demand is the ability of these products to save labor costs. With the use of specialized application equipment, substantial improvement in workmen efficiency and output has been reported due to the use of these products.

Dry mortar is a low concentration ratio industry. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The production market share of Weber is about 4.46% in 2016, which is the No.1 of the global Dry mortar industry. The other competitors include, PAREX (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Yuchuan Group (CN), BBMG Mortar (CN), Sichuan Gaoyu Building (CN), Guangzhou Ying Jian (CN), etc. The competition status wouldn’t be change in the short term. The growth of dry mortar industry depends on the growth of real estate market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

Materis (FR)

Sika (CH)

Henkel (FR)

Mapei (IT)

Sto (DE)

Ardex (DE)

BASF (DE)

Baumit (AT)

Bostik (FR)

Knauf (DE)

CBP (US)

Caparol (DE)

Cemex (US)

HB Fuller (US)

Quick-mix (DE)

Dryvit Systems (US)

Hanil Cement (KR)

AdePlast (IT)

Forbo (CH)

CPI Mortars (UK)

Grupo Puma (ES)

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar

Floor screeds, include thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

Tile adhesives/ grouts

Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)

Other

Segment by Application

Construction industry

Home decoration industry

Others

