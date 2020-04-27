Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Market Sizes 2019
Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electrical insulating varnish are used to ensure electrical devices, including motors, generators, transformers, sensors and other devices that function by electromagnetic induction, have the necessary electrical insulation and structural integrity for operation. Insulating varnishes and impregnating resins are almost always thermosetting resins such as epoxies or phenolics. This material is crosslinking when applied and therefore inherently strong, environmentally stable, impervious and durable.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the electrical insulating varnish industry is generally at a more advanced level in developed countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Britain, etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D ability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese electrical insulating varnish production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.
Main application of insulating varnishes is for electrical equipment such as motors, generators and transformers and to other electrical apparatus in general Grade CB, in most instances, gives maximum protection to the windings from moisture, oil, sea water, and other deleterious substances. As the economy recovers, the demand for electrical insulating varnish will continue to grow at a high rate.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of electrical insulating varnish.
This report focuses on Electrical Insulating Varnish volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electrical Insulating Varnish market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Elantas
Hitachi Chemical
Von Roll
Kyocera
Axalta
AEV
Nitto
Momentive
Spanjaard
Schramm Holding
Fupao Chemical
Xianda
RongTai
Taihu Electric
Better
Jiaxing Qinghe Gaoli
JuFeng
Dongfang Insulating
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wire Enamels
Impregnation Varnish
Segment by Application
Motors
Transformers
Home Appliance
Electric Tools
Automobile
