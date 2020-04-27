Global Flexible Graphite Sheet Market Share and Growth 2019
Flexible graphite gaskets offer excellent sealing capabilities under extreme conditions with a longer life and less maintenance. They have proven to be a superior replacement for asbestos gaskets in a wide range of services.
The global Flexible Graphite Sheet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Flexible Graphite Sheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Graphite Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Garlock
GrafTech
Teadit
The Flexitallic Group
Lamons
Gasket Resources
Xuzhou Jinxing Graphite Material Co.
Toyo Tanso
Gee Graphite Ltd
Custom Gasket Mfg
Mersen
Others
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Plain Graphite Sheet
Stainless Steel Flexible Graphite Sheet
Segment by Application
Automotive Gasketing
General Industrial Packing
Pasts for Semiconductor Equipment
Corrosion Resistant Seals
IT Industry
