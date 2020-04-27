Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Regional Outlook 2019
Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) is a technology of assembling printed electric circuits on a flexible substrate. They are designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. Increasing research and development has led to the development of new FPCBs that have been constantly contributing to the improvement and evolution of people’s modern life.
The global Flexible Printed Circuit Board market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Flexible Printed Circuit Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Printed Circuit Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M Company
Nippon Mektron
Interflex
Sumitomo Electric Industries
LG Innotek
Flexible Circuit Technologies
Nitto Denko Corp
Fujikura Ltd
Zhen Ding Technology
MFS Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Sided Flex Circuits
Double Sided Flex Circuits
Multi-Layer Flex Circuits
Rigid Flex Circuits
Others
Segment by Application
Instrumentations & Medical
Computers & Data Storage
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Telecommunications
Defense & Aerospace
Industrial Electronics
Others
