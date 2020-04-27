In this report, the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) is a technology of assembling printed electric circuits on a flexible substrate. They are designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. Increasing research and development has led to the development of new FPCBs that have been constantly contributing to the improvement and evolution of people’s modern life.

The global Flexible Printed Circuit Board market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flexible Printed Circuit Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Printed Circuit Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Nippon Mektron

Interflex

Sumitomo Electric Industries

LG Innotek

Flexible Circuit Technologies

Nitto Denko Corp

Fujikura Ltd

Zhen Ding Technology

MFS Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Sided Flex Circuits

Double Sided Flex Circuits

Multi-Layer Flex Circuits

Rigid Flex Circuits

Others

Segment by Application

Instrumentations & Medical

Computers & Data Storage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Defense & Aerospace

Industrial Electronics

Others

