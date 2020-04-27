Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Analysis, 2014-2025
In this report, the Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gallium nitride (GaN) compound is a hard semiconductor material featuring a wide band gap (energy gap) of 3.4 electronvolts (eV) with high heat capacity and thermal conductivity.
The global Gallium Nitride Power Device market is valued at 410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gallium Nitride Power Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gallium Nitride Power Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cree Inc
Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation
Infineon Technologies
GaN Systems Inc
Macom
Microsemi Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Navitas Semiconductor
Qorvo, Inc
Toshiba
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Power Device
RF Power Device
Segment by Application
Telecommunications
Automotive
Industrial
Medical
Military, Defense& Aerospace
Others
