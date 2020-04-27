In this report, the Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gallium nitride (GaN) compound is a hard semiconductor material featuring a wide band gap (energy gap) of 3.4 electronvolts (eV) with high heat capacity and thermal conductivity.

The global Gallium Nitride Power Device market is valued at 410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cree Inc

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation

Infineon Technologies

GaN Systems Inc

Macom

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Navitas Semiconductor

Qorvo, Inc

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Power Device

RF Power Device

Segment by Application

Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Military, Defense& Aerospace

Others

