Global Gene Expression Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

Summary

Gene expression is the process by which information from a gene is used in the synthesis of a functional gene product. These products are often proteins, but in non-protein coding genes such as transfer RNA (tRNA) or small nuclear RNA (snRNA) genes, the product is a functional RNA.

Market is expected to grow at a decent rate over the forecast period driven by rising number of cancer patients, facilities for financial funding, decreased cost of sequencing, and high concentration on research & development. In emerging economies, the industry offers advantageous opportunities for growth with rising concentration on adoption and precision as well as personalization in medicines. However, currency devaluation in developing economies and initial capital investment of different instruments are considered as restraint as well as challenge for the industry.

North America accounted for the largest share of the gene expression analysis market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to increasing research activities on agriculture, government intervention to improve healthcare, and rising popularity of gene expression tests. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness high growth owing to growing investment from governments in the field of genomics.

In 2018, the global Gene Expression market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Gene Expression market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumables

Instruments

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

