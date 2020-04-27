Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application
In this report, the Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
Macular degeneration is a condition in which, macula, a part of the retina, gets damaged or deteriorated. This condition usually affects individuals who are aged 50 years and above and therefore, it is called age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is the leading cause of vision loss and is directly related to the advancement of age. But smoking also plays a vital role in causing AMD. AMD is characterized by the presence of a blurred area near the center of vision that leads to distorted vision. There are two different types of AMD, including dry (atrophic) AMD (dAMD) and wet (neovascular/exudative) AMD (wAMD). The dAMD is the most common type of AMD and accounts for almost 80%-90% of the overall AMD cases.
It has been observed that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the major causes for vision loss and is characterized by the formation of a blurred area near the center of vision, a condition that mostly affects the geriatric population. According to the CDC, almost 2 million individuals in the US suffer from AMD and by 2050, this number will reach more than 5 million. This will subsequently demand the need for the development of innovative treatments for AMD, driving the market’s growth.
The market research analysts have predicted that with the introduction of techniques such as fluorescein angiography, the global age-related macular degeneration market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2020. With the unavailability of FDA-approved treatment for dry AMD (dAMD) and the treatment of wet AMD (wAMD) involving the need of intravitreal injections for an indefinite period, gene therapy is emerging as the most-efficient approach for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
According to this pipeline analysis report, most of the gene therapy molecules in the pipeline are being developed for wet AMD (wAMD). Our market research analysts have also identified that most of these molecules are in the pre-clinical development stage and a considerable number of molecules have been discontinued from development.
In 2018, the global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
RetroSense Therapeutics
REGENXBIO
AGTC
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Subretinal
Intravitreal
Unspecified
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Monotherapy
Combination Therapy
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
