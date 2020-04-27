In this report, the Global Glass Mat Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glass Mat Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Glass mat (or glass veil) is a non-woven material composed of randomly sized fiberglass that is uniformly distributed and bonded together by organic additives. The mat forming process produces a fabric that is strong, stable and heat-resistant. Customers can specify weight and other physical characteristics of the glass filament mat, such as stiffness and porosity.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Binani Industries

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

CPIC

Nippon Electric Glass

Nitto Boseki

China Beihai

Jiangsu Changhai

Texas Fiberglass

Jiangsu Jiuding

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chopped Strand

Continuous Filament

Segment by Application

Construction &Infrastructure

Automotive &Transportation

Industrial &Chemical

Marine

