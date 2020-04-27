Global Glass Mat Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Glass Mat Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glass Mat Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Glass mat (or glass veil) is a non-woven material composed of randomly sized fiberglass that is uniformly distributed and bonded together by organic additives. The mat forming process produces a fabric that is strong, stable and heat-resistant. Customers can specify weight and other physical characteristics of the glass filament mat, such as stiffness and porosity.
The global Glass Mat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Glass Mat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Mat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
Binani Industries
Saint-Gobain
Taiwan Glass
CPIC
Nippon Electric Glass
Nitto Boseki
China Beihai
Jiangsu Changhai
Texas Fiberglass
Jiangsu Jiuding
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chopped Strand
Continuous Filament
Segment by Application
Construction &Infrastructure
Automotive &Transportation
Industrial &Chemical
Marine
