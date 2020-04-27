Global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Graft versus Host disease occurs after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. High dose treatment destroy cancer cells along with that it simultaneously destroys healthy cells. Stem cell and bone marrow transplant treatments are used in reconstructing damaged cells, surrounding cancer tumors. Normally after high dose treatment, patient receives bone marrow from a donor through drip which resumes production of blood cells. Graft versus Host Disease occurs when certain types of white blood cells. This is caused due to the transplanted cells (graft) see recipient’s body (host) as exotic, thus transplanted cells attack the host body.

The growing number of organ transplantation cases as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The rise in chronic diseases across the globe has led to the growth in the need for organ transplantation. It has been observed that in 2015, the US witnessed more than 30,000 organ transplants cases, which has increased about 5% when compared to the previous year. Similarly, countries such as Australia also witnesses increasing cases of organ transplantation. This rising number of organ transplants will subsequently augment the growth prospects of the GVHD treatment market.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the GVHD treatment market by 2021. The increasing number of transplantation procedures and the growing healthcare infrastructure, will fuel the growth prospects of the market in this region. Moreover, the increasing cases of organ failures due to the unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits of the people and the approvals of new drugs for the treatment of GVHD, will also drive the market’s growth in this region.

In 2018, the global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Abbott

AbbVie

Allergan

Anterogen

Astellas Pharma

Athersys

Caladrius

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark

Kadmon Holdings

Osiris Therapeutics

Sanofi

Shire

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monoclonal Antibodies

MTOR Inhibitors

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Thalidomide

Etanercept

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGvHD)

Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGvHD)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

