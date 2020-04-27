Global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Hepatitis B diagnostic tests include HBV serologic tests, molecular deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests, histology tests, and laboratory tests. HBV serologic tests involve the measurement of antigens and antibodies. Hepatitis C diagnostic tests include anti-HCV serologic test, HCV recombinant immunoblot assay (RIBA) antibody test, and HCV molecular ribonucleic acid (RNA) testing. Anti-HCV is the serologic test used for screening.

The increasing demand for molecular diagnostic of HBV (hepatitis B virus) and HCV (hepatitis C virus) infections is one of the primary drivers for the growth of this market. Molecular diagnosis simplifies sample preparation for high-volume testing and includes identification and profiling of causative agents of infection and the quantification of pathogens to monitor durability of therapy; thus, resulting in sales of around 60% of the overall molecular diagnosis market. Additionally, new companies are also focusing on the development of new products, which, in turn, is expected to change market dynamics for the diagnosis of HBV and HCV infections. For instance, Cepheid recently announced a quantitative test that offers on-demand molecular testing for confirmation of infection and monitoring of HCV and has obtained CE-IVD (in vitro diagnostics) status under the European Directive on in-vitro diagnostic medical devices, making it one of the leading platforms for molecular diagnosis.

Increasing incidence of HBV and HCV infections in the Americas will contribute to the growth of the diagnostic market. The Americas will dominate the market, accounting for half of the total market share by 2023. The recent increase in blood transfusion will result in the adoption of third-generation hepatitis C diagnostic tests like HCV enzyme immunoassay that contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Also, the implementation of biomarker-based POC (point-of-care) tests initiated by the government and non-profit organizations, is also expected to drive the market growth as the products are highly accessible and easy to use.

In 2018, the global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Siemens

Qiagen

Alere

bioMérieux

Cepheid

Chembio Diagnostics

DiaSorin

Enzo Life Sciences

Hologic

MedMira

OraSure Technologies

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel Corp

Randox Laboratories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Immunodiagnostics

Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

