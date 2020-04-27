In this report, the Global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrogen cyanide (HCN), sometimes called prussic acid, is an organic compound with the chemical formula HCN. It is a colorless, extremely poisonous liquid that boils slightly above room temperature, at 25.6 °C.

Most hydrogen cyanide manufacturers also produce the downstream products such as adiponitrile, DL-methionine or sodium cyanide. The hydrogen cyanide was usually produced on-site and transported to the downstream production line by pipeline.

The global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Invista

Butachimie

Evonik

INEOS

Dow

DuPont

Adisseo

Cyanco

Cornerstone

Sterling Chemicals

CSBP

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Rayon

Kuraray

Sumitomo Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Kaohsuing

Sinopec

CNPC

Secco

Hebei Chengxin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Liquid

Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Gas

Segment by Application

Acetone cyanohydrin

Adiponitrile

Sodium cyanide

DL-Methionine

Cyanuric chloride

Others

