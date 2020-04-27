Global Industrial Internet Chip Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Industrial Internet Chip Industry Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Internet Chip Industry Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The internet chip includes hardware such as processors, sensors, connectivity ICs, memory devices, and logic devices, which are used to run the internet-enabled devices. It helps connect the two worlds physical and virtual with the help of cloud connectivity. The huge RandD in this field promises for the better future with improved lifestyle.

The demand for industrial internet chip technology is expected to rise globally in the next 4-5 years, owing to various factors, such as growth in needs for application-based microcontrollers, use of IPV6 addresses for better security, rise in need for wearable devices, and increase in cheaper wireless sensor networks.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ARM

Cisco Systems

Intel Corporation

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Texas Instrumentsorporated

Dessault Systemes

Honeywell International

Huawei Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication Industrial

Automotive and Transport

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

