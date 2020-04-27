In this report, the Global Lighting Fixture Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lighting Fixture Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The lighting fixture is an electronic device, which is attached to wall or ceiling to create an artificial light.

The replacement of conventional light to modern LED has become the major driver for the growth of lighting fixture manufacturers. The increasing construction industry, rising population, and increasing disposable income across the globe and especially in emerging economies have boosted the growth of lighting fixture market globally.

The global Lighting Fixture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lighting Fixture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lighting Fixture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc

Acuity Brands, Inc

American Electric Lighting

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Cooper Lighting, LLC

Hubbel Lighting, Inc

Juno Lighting Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LSI Industries

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional lighting fixture

LED

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

Outdoor

Others

