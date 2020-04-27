Global Lyocell Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Lyocell Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lyocell Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lyocell fiber, a type of rayon, is primarily manufactured from bleached wood pulp (also known as dissolving pulp). It is derived from cellulose. Lyocell, widely known as the third generation cellulose fiber, has expanded the market for conventional rayon fibers. Lyocell fibers are used in several end-user industries such as home textiles, apparel, medical equipment, and nonwoven apparel such as baby diapers.

Global Lyocell Fabric market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lyocell Fabric.

This report researches the worldwide Lyocell Fabric market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Lyocell Fabric breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lenzing AG

Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co.

Aditya Birla Group

Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.

Nien Foun Fiber

Chonbang Co.

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

China Populus Textile Ltd.

Great Duksan

Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co.

Smartfiber AG

Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

Lyocell Fabric Breakdown Data by Type

Staple Fiber

Cross-linked Fiber

Lyocell Fabric Breakdown Data by Application

Home Textiles

Apparel

Medical Equipment

Others

Lyocell Fabric Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Lyocell Fabric Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lyocell Fabric capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Lyocell Fabric manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lyocell Fabric :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

