Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Study Report 2019

Magnesium Fireproof Board is a fire proof and a thermal insulation building material. It can be used for a number of applications including wall and ceiling linings, exterior cladding, fascia’s, soffits, tile backing and flooring underlay.

The technical barriers of Magnesium Fireproof Board are relatively high, and the major countries are Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer, almost 43.07% of total consumption in 2016, followed by North America with 18.66% of consumption share.

Magnesium Fireproof Board has a wide range of applications. Magnesium Fireproof Board is used in Interior Decoration, Exterior Decoration. Therefore, growing demand for commercial and residential buildings has driven the growth of global Magnesium Fireproof Board market. The demand for Magnesium Fireproof Board is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Magnesium Fireproof Board industry will be used in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Magnesium Fireproof Board has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Magnesium Fireproof Board.

Mago BP

Framecad

Magnastruct

MGO Board

Yunion

Hocreboard

Trusus

Huacheng

Evernice

Yulong

Onekin

Haian Futai

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Thin

Medium Thickness

Large Thickness

Interior Decoration

Exterior Decoration

Others

