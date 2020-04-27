Global Medium-chain Triglycerides (MCT) Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Medium-chain Triglycerides (MCT) Depth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Medium-chain Triglycerides (MCT) Depth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) are a class of lipids in which three saturated fats are bound to a glycerol backbone. What distinguishes MCTs from other triglycerides is the fact that each fat molecule is between six and twelve carbons in length. MCTs are a component of many foods, with coconut and palm oils being the dietary sources with the highest concentration of MCTs. MCTs are also available as a dietary supplement.
For industry structure analysis, the medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) industry is fragmented, but still more concentrated compared with the whole fatty acid esters industry. EU is the biggest consumption market of MCT, followed by Southeast Asia and USA. The market shares in emerging markets are not high, but in fast growth.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of MCT producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material palm and coconut has been increasing for the past years.
For trade analysis, the import and export business of MCT is frequent, with Southeast Asia the leading exporter. The import business in EU and USA are frequent and local demand cannot be met with the production.
This report focuses on Medium-chain Triglycerides (MCT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medium-chain Triglycerides (MCT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
IOI Oleo
Oleon
Stepan
BASF
KLK OLEO
Croda
Musim Mas
Sternchemie
BRITZ
Dr.straetmans
Acme-Hardesty
Lonza
Kao Group
ABITEC Corporation
A&A Fratelli Parodi
Henry Lamotte Oils
Zhejiang Wumei
Avic Pharmaceutical
Wilmar
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Oil Medium-chain Triglycerides (MCT)
Powder Medium-chain Triglycerides (MCT)
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Medical
Personal Care and Cosmetic
