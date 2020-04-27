Global Moisture Analyzer Market Outlook (2014-2025)
In this report, the Global Moisture Analyzer Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Moisture Analyzer Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A moisture analyzer is a device that’s used to measure moisture content in the products.
At present, the manufactures of Moisture Analyzer are concentrated in China, Europe, Japan, US. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 30.57% in 2016. The following areas are North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Sartorius (omnimark), Mettler-Toledo, AMETEK, GE, CEM, Danaher, etc.
The Moisture Analyzer are mainly used by Chemical Industrial and Petroleum, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Wood, Paper, and Pulp.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
The global Moisture Analyzer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Moisture Analyzer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Moisture Analyzer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mettler-Toledo
Sartorius (omnimark)
AMETEK
GE
Arizona Instrument
CEM
Danaher
Mitsubishi
Shimadzu
A&D Company
Guanya Electronics
PCE
Endress+Hauser(Spectra)
Kett
MAC Instruments
Precisa
Metrohm
Systech Illinois
Shanghai Ybchemical
Michell Instruments
Boeckel + Co
KAM CONTROLS
KERN
GOW-MAC
SINAR
KYOTO ELECTRONICS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Desktop
Handheld
In-line
Segment by Application
Chemical Industrial and Petroleum
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverage
Wood, Paper, and Pulp
Others
