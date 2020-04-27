Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Low-alcohol beer (also called light beer, non-alcoholic beer, small beer, small ale, or near-beer) is beer with little or no alcohol content, which aims to reproduce the taste of beer without the inebriating effects of standard alcoholic brews. Most low-alcohol beers are lagers, but there are some low-alcohol ales.
Alcoholic drinks, which are prohibited by Islam, have a destructive effect on the nervous system through the direct toxic effect. Besides, alcohol may lead to alcoholism with its psychological and mental troubles such as convulsions and hallucination. Non-alcoholic beer is a commonly consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. As a result, the Middle East has become the world’s largest non-alcoholic beer consumption area. In the Middle East, the rapid expansion of flavored products has increased the consumption of non-alcoholic products especially among younger generations, who like the sweet flavors of these products. Iran is the largest producer and consumption area in the Middle East. Non-alcoholic beer is a well-developed and established category in Iran. In spite of the fact that young Iranians are the main group of consumption of non-alcoholic beers, but the other demographics would become a new target group as a result of side effects by consumption of carbonated drinks. Behnoush Iran, Arpanoosh and Aujan Industries are local leaders. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken gain market share primarily through the acquisition of local businesses.
In the future, we have optimistic attitude to this industry. Currently, China, USA, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Germany and Mexico are the main manufacturing countries. The world’s four beer giants are Anheuser-Busch InBev, SAB Miller, Heineken, and Carlsberg, while Snow Breweries and Tsingtao Breweryare the top two manufacturers in China. However, the non-alcoholic beer market in China and the United States is small, which hold extremely few market share of the total beer market. Obviously this will be a huge opportunity. Currently, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken have announced that they want to continue to expand production. Anheuser-Busch InBev hope non-alcoholic beer that can hold 25% of their total beer market. In addition, manufacturers need to improve product quality and taste. According to the QYR analyst’s actual interview, many Chinese and Americans think the taste of non-alcoholic beer may be not good than common beer. Top manufacturers have seen the beer market may show signs of weakness in the future. If they want to continue to gain market share or revenue, they have to gain more market share from carbonated beverage manufacturers.
The global Non-Alcoholic Beer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Non-Alcoholic Beer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Alcoholic Beer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Heineken
Carlsberg
Behnoush Iran
Asahi Breweries
Suntory Beer
Arpanoosh
Erdinger Weibbrau
Krombacher Brauerei
Weihenstephan
Aujan Industries
Kirin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Limit Fermentation
Dealcoholization Method
Segment by Application
Man
Woman
