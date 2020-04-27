In this report, the Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Non-woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc.

China is the dominate producer of non-woven fabrics, the production was 2728.6 in 2015, accounting for about 29.40% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 23.51%. Asia has the highest production growth rate from 2011 to 2015, and is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industrial concentration of non-woven fabric is relatively low. Leading players in non-woven fabrics industry are AVINTIV, Freudenberg, DuPont, Ahlstrom. AVINTIV is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 5.60% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 18.72% production share of the market in 2015.

Hygiene accounted for the largest market with about 56.86% consumption share of non-woven fabrics market in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2017 to 2021. With over 12.58% share in the non-woven fabrics market, construction was the second largest application market in 2015.

The global Non-Woven Fabric market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Woven Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Woven Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

Segment by Application

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others

