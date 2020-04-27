Global Oligonucleotides Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Oligonucleotides Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Oligonucleotides Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Oligonucleotides market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oligonucleotides market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.
The global Oligonucleotides market is valued at 926.02 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1814.30 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.08% during 2019-2025.
Top Oligonucleotides Manufacturers Covered in This report
Integrated DNA Technologies
Agilent
Sigma-aldrich
Eurofins Genomics
L.G.C Biosearch Technologies
Eurogentec S.A
Nitto Denko Avecia Inc
GenScript
BBI Life Sciences
GeneDesign
TriLink BioTechnologies
SGS DNA
LC Sciences
Twist Bioscience
Creative Biogene
General Biosystems
Market Breakdown by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of World
Market Breakdown by Type
DNA Oligos
RNA Oligos
Market Breakdown by Application
Pharmaceutical
Research
Diagnostic
