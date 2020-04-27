Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Industry Market Research Report 2019
Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) are light emitting devices used in mobile, television, PCs, and other equipment for better picture quality and to increase its durability. Organic LEDs are thinner, brighter, and faster than LCD technologies.
The global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
LG Electronics
Philips
OSRAM GmbH
Samsung Electronics
Panasonic Corporation
Universal Display Corporation
Konika Minolta
Osram
Toshiba
Pioneer
Ason
Lumiotec
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hole Transport Layer Materials (HTL)
Electron Transport Layer Materials (ETL)
Electrode materials
Emissive Layer Materials (EML)
Substrates
Segment by Application
Residential lighting
Commercial and office lighting
Outdoor lighting
Automotive lighting
Display
