Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid, or PAA), is an organic compound. It is a clear colorless liquid with a characteristic pungent odor reminiscent of household vinegar. All commercially available PAA products contain equilibrium of PAA, hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and water. Its formula is CH3CO3H.

Leading players in peracetic acid industry are PeroxyChem and is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 24.45% in 2016. The top three companies occupied about 54.83% consumption share of the market in 2016.

In the U.S., demand for food & beverages were the highest in 2016, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Key applications of peracetic acid are food & beverages and water treatment. PAA finds widespread applications in water treatment. It does not decompose into environmentally harmful by products thus is being favored by government agencies such as EPA.

The global Peracetic Acid (PAA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PeroxyChem

Solvay

Evonik

Kemira

Enviro Tech Chemical

BioSafe Systems

Biosan

Shepard Bros

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Habo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

5%-15% PAA

Less than 5% PAA

Above 15% PAA

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Pulp & Paper

Others

