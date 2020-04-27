Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019
In this report, the Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-peracetic-acid-paa-industry-depth-survey-2019
Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid, or PAA), is an organic compound. It is a clear colorless liquid with a characteristic pungent odor reminiscent of household vinegar. All commercially available PAA products contain equilibrium of PAA, hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and water. Its formula is CH3CO3H.
Leading players in peracetic acid industry are PeroxyChem and is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 24.45% in 2016. The top three companies occupied about 54.83% consumption share of the market in 2016.
In the U.S., demand for food & beverages were the highest in 2016, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Key applications of peracetic acid are food & beverages and water treatment. PAA finds widespread applications in water treatment. It does not decompose into environmentally harmful by products thus is being favored by government agencies such as EPA.
The global Peracetic Acid (PAA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Peracetic Acid (PAA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Peracetic Acid (PAA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PeroxyChem
Solvay
Evonik
Kemira
Enviro Tech Chemical
BioSafe Systems
Biosan
Shepard Bros
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Habo
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
5%-15% PAA
Less than 5% PAA
Above 15% PAA
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Water Treatment
Healthcare
Pulp & Paper
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-peracetic-acid-paa-industry-depth-survey-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Industry Depth Survey 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com