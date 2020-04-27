In this report, the Global Photonic-crystal Fiber Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Photonic-crystal Fiber Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Photonic crystal fiber (PCF) is a kind of optical fiber that uses photonic crystals to form the cladding around the core of the cable. Photonic crystal is a low-loss periodic dielectric medium constructed using a periodic array of microscopic air holes that run along the entire fiber length. In PCFs, photonic crystals with photonic band gaps are constructed to prevent light propagation in certain directions with a certain range of wavelengths. Contrary to normal fiber optics, PCFs use total internal reflection or light confinement in hollow core methods to propagate light. Light propagation in PCFs is far superior to standard fiber, which uses constant lower refractive index cladding.

The rapid development of sensor market will be one of the main driver of the industry.

The global Photonic-crystal Fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Photonic-crystal Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Photonic-crystal Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NKT PHOTONICS

Photonics Bretagne

MKS Instruments (Newport)

Glophotonics

Gooch and Housego PLC

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Index-Guiding Fibers

Photonic Bandgap (Air Guiding) Fibers

Segment by Application

Biomedicine

Telecommunication

Industrial machining

Military technology

Others

