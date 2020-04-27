In this report, the Global Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A photonic integrated circuit (PIC) or integrated optical circuit is a device that integrates multiple (at least two) photonic functions and as such is similar to an electronic integrated circuit. The major difference between the two is that a photonic integrated circuit provides functions for information signals imposed on optical wavelengths typically in the visible spectrum or near infrared 850 nm-1650 nm.

The global Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hewlett-Packard Company

Ciena Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

IBM

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Viavi Solutions

3S Photonics S.A.S

Innolume GmbH

Infinera

Broadcom

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Segment by Application

Optical communications

Sensing

Biophotonics

Optical Signal Processing

