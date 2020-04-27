Global Polyimide (PI) Market Sizes 2019
In this report, the Global Polyimide (PI) Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyimide (PI) Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polyimide means the kind of polymer which comprising the imide ring (-CO-NH-CO-) in the main chain, wherein the polymer containing a phthalimide structure is the most important. It is an advanced polymer materials，polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications.
In the 1960s, different countries linked the research, development and use of polyimide as one of the most promising engineering plastics in the 21st century. It is known as a “portion solver”, and that “there would be not today’s microelectronics technology if there was not polyimide”.
Regionally, USA is the biggest Consumption area of Polyimide (PI) in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 9.00%.
From the view of application market, 39.07% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of electrical industry in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as DuPont with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn’t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.
This report focuses on Polyimide (PI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide (PI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SABIC
DuPont
Kaneka Corporation
Evonik Fibres
Ube Industries
Solvay
SKCKOLONPI
Saint-Gobain
Taimide Technology
Mitsui Chemicals
Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
Asahi Kasei
HD MicroSystems
Shengyuan
HiPolyking
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Film
Resin
Plastic
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace Industry
Electrical Industry
Machine Industry
Others Industry
