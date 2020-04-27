Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polypropylene yarn, which is accepted as the lightest and useful yarn used in the textile sector, is also called PP yarn and polyp yarn. Polypropylene yarn has a hygienic structure that does not cause allergic reactions. Moisture formed by sweat and similar causes is thrown out by the breathing structure, it does not hold moisture and water and it does not contain dirt and stain. At the same time, it is in a more advantageous position than many other yarn variants in terms of conversion to nature and reusability. It is a type of yarn that can also be given high strength properties at the required ratios. It has features such as high durability and unbreakability to be gained by the applications made during manufacturing. Due to its technical characteristics, it is not only used by the narrow weaving sector as the most preferred yarn type but also used in many different fields and sectors such as home textile, sock and carpet manufacturing.
Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polypropylene (PP) Yarns.
This report researches the worldwide Polypropylene (PP) Yarns market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Barnet
Daman Polythread
Polisilk
Industrias Ponsa
Chemosvit
SWM
Bonar Yarns
Thrace Group
Lankhorst Yarns (WireCo WorldGroup)
U.P. Filament
Filatex India Limited (FIL)
Shin Sung Co., Ltd.
Göral Yarn
Star Global
Chuangda Group
SAPY (PTY) Ltd
Dongguan New Poly Fibre Products
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. (SRSL)
Huai’an Jiatai New Fiber
Royal Touch Fablon
Changzhou Lingda Special Fiber
Shanghai Yishi Industrial Co., Ltd (ISI)
Dongguan Donggang Chemical Fiber
Jiangsu Sisiyuan Fiber
Fujian Kingsda Nonwoven
Shanghai Jin Chi Industrial
Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Breakdown Data by Type
Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn
Polypropylene Monofilament Yarn
Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Breakdown Data by Application
Home Textiles
Apparel
Industrial Textiles
Carpet
Others
Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Polypropylene (PP) Yarns manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polypropylene (PP) Yarns :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
