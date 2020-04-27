Global Prostate Cancer Testing Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Prostate Cancer Testing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Prostate Cancer Testing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Prostate cancer testing refers to the tests conducted for the detection, localization, grading, and staging of prostate carcinoma. The currently established methods of prostate cancer detection include digital rectal examination (DRE), serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, and transrectal ultrasound (TRUS)-guided prostate biopsy using a systematic 12-core method.

The high prevalence rate of prostate cancer is a key factor, which is driving the global market for the prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States. According to National Cancer Institute, it is estimated that there were around 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer and an estimated 26,730 people will die due to it. Based on these statistics, we can see that the prevalence rate of prostate cancer is increasing across the world and hence, it is driving the market.

There are many new drugs that have increased the life expectancy of prostate cancer patients and have been approved by the Food & Drug Administration. But these drugs are having a high cost, which is a threat for the patients and the insurers, both. These expensive drugs are not being paid by the insurance companies and the reimbursement level for them is very low. Hence, only few people are capable of affording these drugs. Therefore, because of this high cost, the use of generic drugs is more, and hence, it is hindering the growth of the prostate cancer drugs market.

North America is the leading global market with the largest revenue share in 2017. Due to the rising prevalence of the diseases and high mortality rate of the prostate cancer in the United States, North America is dominating the market. Asia-Pacific is also projected to be the fastest growing region due to the improving healthcare infrastructure and the growing investments by the key market players.

This report studies the Prostate Cancer Testing market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Genomic Health

OPKO

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

bioMeriux

Roche

MDx Health

Beckman Coulter

Myriad Genetics

Ambry Genetics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PSA Tests

CTC Tests

Immunohistochemistry

PCA3 Tests

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Hospital Associated Labs

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Prostate Cancer Testing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prostate Cancer Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Prostate Cancer Testing market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

