Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) is a generic term referring to a reliable high strength synthetic fibre (such as glass, aramid or carbon), which is a kind of high-pressure plastic compound pipe consisting of three layers. The outer layer can be white (on the ground against ultraviolet ray) or black (under the ground) based on needs; the intermediate layer is the reinforced tape compounded by the reinforced material, which may be polyester fiber or aramid fiber and so on. The pipes use many kinds of connection forms such as buckle joint, in-line coupling joint and flanged joint. The general application temperature of RTP is -42°C-+135°C, and the maximum operation pressure may reach 32MPa.RTP is mainly used for Oil & Gas applications.
Sales force focuses on generating pull-through demand. We believe that one of the value drivers of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes sales force is that the vendors work extensively with OEMs, or brand owners, on product design and design for manufacturing, which allows vendors to be specified as the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes supplier when those projects go to production.
The global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Technip
GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream)
National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles)
Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems)
Airborne Oil & Gas
Wienerberger (Pipelife)
Cosmoplast
Polyflow
LLC
PES.TEC
Aerosun Corporation
Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Non-metallic RTP
Metallic RTP
Segment by Application
Oil flow lines
Gas distribution networks
Water injection lines
Other
