Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) is a generic term referring to a reliable high strength synthetic fibre (such as glass, aramid or carbon), which is a kind of high-pressure plastic compound pipe consisting of three layers. The outer layer can be white (on the ground against ultraviolet ray) or black (under the ground) based on needs; the intermediate layer is the reinforced tape compounded by the reinforced material, which may be polyester fiber or aramid fiber and so on. The pipes use many kinds of connection forms such as buckle joint, in-line coupling joint and flanged joint. The general application temperature of RTP is -42°C-+135°C, and the maximum operation pressure may reach 32MPa.RTP is mainly used for Oil & Gas applications.

Sales force focuses on generating pull-through demand. We believe that one of the value drivers of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes sales force is that the vendors work extensively with OEMs, or brand owners, on product design and design for manufacturing, which allows vendors to be specified as the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes supplier when those projects go to production.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Technip

GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream)

National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles)

Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems)

Airborne Oil & Gas

Wienerberger (Pipelife)

Cosmoplast

Polyflow

LLC

PES.TEC

Aerosun Corporation

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-metallic RTP

Metallic RTP

Segment by Application

Oil flow lines

Gas distribution networks

Water injection lines

Other

