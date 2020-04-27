Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Boehringer-Ingelheim
TerSera Therapeutics
Iroko Pharmaceuticals
Apotex
Yung Shin Pharmaceutical
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical
Meda Pharmaceuticals
Cipla
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Teva
PuraCap Pharmaceutical
Almirall Limited
Lupin Pharmaceuticals
Aurobindo Pharma
Pfizer
Mylan
Shire Pharmaceuticals
Bayer
Novacap
Abbott
Geri-Care
Perrigo
Kopran
Merck
Hengrui pharmaceutical
Kelun Group
Qilu Pharmaceutical
Taro Pharmaceuticals
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Meloxicam
Celecoxib
Etoricoxib
Imrecoxib
Etodolac
Parecoxib
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Spondylosis Chronica Ankylopoietica
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
