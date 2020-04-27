In this report, the Global Sodium Borohydride Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Borohydride Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-borohydride-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019



Sodium Borohydride, also known as sodium tetrahydridoborate, is a white solid, usually encountered as a powder, widely used as a reducing agent in various industries like pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, metal recovery, textiles, organic chemical purification and others.

The leading manufactures mainly are Vertellus, Kemira, Guobang Pharmaceutical, MC and Huachang. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 51% in 2016. The next is Kemira and Guobang Pharmaceutical.

Geographically, the global sodium borohydride market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China and other. The North America held the largest share in the global sodium borohydride products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 58% in 2016. The next is Europe and China. China being the most populous country has fast growing sodium borohydride market.

The global Sodium Borohydride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Borohydride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Borohydride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vertellus

Kemira

Guobang Pharmaceutical

MC

Huachang

Nantong Hongzi

JSC Aviabor

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder Type

Solution Type

Granules Type

Pellets Type

Segment by Application

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Reduction

Fuel Cell

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-borohydride-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com