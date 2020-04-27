Global Sodium Borohydride Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global Sodium Borohydride Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Borohydride Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sodium Borohydride, also known as sodium tetrahydridoborate, is a white solid, usually encountered as a powder, widely used as a reducing agent in various industries like pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, metal recovery, textiles, organic chemical purification and others.
The leading manufactures mainly are Vertellus, Kemira, Guobang Pharmaceutical, MC and Huachang. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 51% in 2016. The next is Kemira and Guobang Pharmaceutical.
Geographically, the global sodium borohydride market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China and other. The North America held the largest share in the global sodium borohydride products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 58% in 2016. The next is Europe and China. China being the most populous country has fast growing sodium borohydride market.
The global Sodium Borohydride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sodium Borohydride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Borohydride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Vertellus
Kemira
Guobang Pharmaceutical
MC
Huachang
Nantong Hongzi
JSC Aviabor
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Powder Type
Solution Type
Granules Type
Pellets Type
Segment by Application
Pulp & Paper
Pharmaceuticals
Metal Reduction
Fuel Cell
Others
