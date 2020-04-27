In this report, the Global Sodium Chlorate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Chlorate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium chlorate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula NaClO3. It is a white crystalline powder that is readily soluble in water. It is hygroscopic. It decomposes above 250 °C to release oxygen and leave sodium chloride. Sodium chlorate has a high oxidizing potential and functions as a powerful oxidizing agent. An example of this type of reaction would be the production of chlorine dioxide.

At present, in developed countries, the Sodium Chlorate industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are AkzoNobel Eka, Kemira and ERCO, respectively with global sales market share of 24.08%, 15.02% and 17.43% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include CANEXUS, Tronox, Chemtrade, Arkema and Ercros etc. The key manufacturers in China include China First Chemical Holdings, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial, CHG, Lianyungang Xingang Chemical, Sanxiang Electrochemical etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the huge downstream applications.

Sodium chlorate can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 91.02% of the Sodium chlorate market is pulp & paper industry, 3.22% is water treatment, 3.05% is chemical raw materials and 2.71% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more sodium chlorate. So, Sodium chlorate has a huge market potential in the future.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel Eka

Kemira

ERCO

CANEXUS

Tronox

Chemtrade

Arkema

Ercros

China First Chemical Holdings

Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial

CHG

Lianyungang Xingang Chemical

Sanxiang Electrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

NaClO3 Purity ≥99.5%

NaClO3 Purity＜99.5%

Segment by Application

Pulp & Paper Industry

Water treatment

Chemical raw materials

Others

