Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

The cast polymer industry is multifaceted. Its many products, however, can be grouped into three general categories, differentiated by the materials and manufacturing methods used, as engineered composites, solid surface, engineered stone. The cast polymer offer strength and durability in kitchens and bathrooms, making them a popular choice with homeowners, builders and decorators.

Asia-Pacific is the dominate producer of solid surface & other cast polymers, the sale was 77714.6 K Sq.m. in 2015, accounting for about 50.19% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.41%. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of solid surface & other cast polymers is low. Manufacturers are distributed around the world. Leading players in solid surface & other cast polymers industry are Chuanqi Compound Stone, Cosentino, Caesarstone, Diresco. The top four companies occupied about 5.85% sale share of the market in 2015.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cosentino

Caesarstone

Diresco

Compac

Hanwha L&C

LG Hausys

DuPont

Kuraray

Lotte Advanced Materials

Cimstone

Aristech Surfaces

Agglonord

Stone Italiana

Technistone

EOS Surfaces

California Crafted Marble

Central Marble Products

US Marble

Lehigh Surfaces

Aurora Stone

AGCO

Chuanqi Compound Stone

Bitto

CXUN

MEGANITE

Foshan Rongguan

PengXiang Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Engineered Composites

Solid Surface

Engineered Stone

Segment by Application

Kitchen

Bathroom

Others

