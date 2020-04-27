Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The cast polymer industry is multifaceted. Its many products, however, can be grouped into three general categories, differentiated by the materials and manufacturing methods used, as engineered composites, solid surface, engineered stone. The cast polymer offer strength and durability in kitchens and bathrooms, making them a popular choice with homeowners, builders and decorators.
Asia-Pacific is the dominate producer of solid surface & other cast polymers, the sale was 77714.6 K Sq.m. in 2015, accounting for about 50.19% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.41%. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
The industry concentration of solid surface & other cast polymers is low. Manufacturers are distributed around the world. Leading players in solid surface & other cast polymers industry are Chuanqi Compound Stone, Cosentino, Caesarstone, Diresco. The top four companies occupied about 5.85% sale share of the market in 2015.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cosentino
Caesarstone
Diresco
Compac
Hanwha L&C
LG Hausys
DuPont
Kuraray
Lotte Advanced Materials
Cimstone
Aristech Surfaces
Agglonord
Stone Italiana
Technistone
EOS Surfaces
California Crafted Marble
Central Marble Products
US Marble
Lehigh Surfaces
Aurora Stone
AGCO
Chuanqi Compound Stone
Bitto
CXUN
MEGANITE
Foshan Rongguan
PengXiang Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Engineered Composites
Solid Surface
Engineered Stone
Segment by Application
Kitchen
Bathroom
Others
