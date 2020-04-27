In this report, the Global Steel Product Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Product Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steel is an alloy of iron and carbon and other elements. Because of its high tensile strength and low cost, it is a major component used in buildings, infrastructure, tools, ships, automobiles, machines, appliances, and weapons.

The following manufacturers are covered:

China Baowu Steel Group

Hesteel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Jiangsu Shagang

Ansteel Group

JFE

Shougang

Tata Steel

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company

ThyssenKrupp

Novolipetsk Steel

Jianlong Steel

Gerdau

China Steel

Valin Steel Group

JSW Steel Ltd

Benxi Steel Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

United States Steel Corporation

IMIDRO

Rizhao Steel (zh)

Fangda Steel

Evraz

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Baotou Steel

Company 30

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flat Steel

Long Steel

Tubular Steel

Steel Pipe

Steel Tube

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Oil and Gas

Construction

Other

