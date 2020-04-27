Global Steel Product Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
Global Steel Product Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Steel is an alloy of iron and carbon and other elements. Because of its high tensile strength and low cost, it is a major component used in buildings, infrastructure, tools, ships, automobiles, machines, appliances, and weapons.
The global Steel Product market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Steel Product volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Product market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
China Baowu Steel Group
Hesteel Group
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
POSCO
Jiangsu Shagang
Ansteel Group
JFE
Shougang
Tata Steel
Shandong Iron and Steel Group
Nucor Corporation
Hyundai Steel
Maanshan Iron and Steel Company
ThyssenKrupp
Novolipetsk Steel
Jianlong Steel
Gerdau
China Steel
Valin Steel Group
JSW Steel Ltd
Benxi Steel Group
Steel Authority of India Limited
United States Steel Corporation
IMIDRO
Rizhao Steel (zh)
Fangda Steel
Evraz
Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works
Baotou Steel
Company 30
Others
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Flat Steel
Long Steel
Tubular Steel
Steel Pipe
Steel Tube
Segment by Application
Automotive
Machinery
Oil and Gas
Construction
Other
