In this report, the Global Steel Round Bars Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Round Bars Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steel round bars refer to long-solid steel bars with the circular cross-section. Diameter is one of specifications and expressed in millimeters (mm).

Steel round bars include hot-rolled, forged and cold-rolled steel bars.

The technical barriers of steel round bars are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. There are numerous enterprises in the market, and larger companies in in Europe steel round bars market include Riva Group, Sidenor, Tata Steel, Sandvik Materials Technology, Saarstahl, DEW-STAHL, IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, Ascometal. Central Europe is the largest producer and consumer, more than 28% on production and consumption share.

According to customer types, steel round bars is widely used in construction, production equipment, general application, etc. In 2015, steel round bars for production equipment occupied more than 36% of total amount. With Europe development of downstream industry supported by European laws and regulations, the demand for steel round bars is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Steel round bars industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global Steel Round Bars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Round Bars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Round Bars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Riva Group

Sidenor

Tata Steel

Sandvik Materials Technology

Saarstahl

DEW-STAHL

IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Ascometal

DAIDO

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd

Georgsmarienhütte

Caparo Merchant Bar

Acerinox

Sverdrup Steel

Acentasteel

MMK

Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel

XING CHENG

Mangalam Alloys

Daye Jiayong Metallurgy

BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Forged Steel Round Bars

Segment by Application

Construction

Production Equipment

General Application

Others

