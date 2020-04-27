In this report, the Global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Styrene isoprene styrene (SIS) is high performance thermoplastic elastomers with a combination of high strength, low hardness and low viscosity for easy thermoplastic processing as a melt or in solution. SIS polymers are based on styrene and isoprene and are the lowest hardness and lowest viscosity of all the styrenic block copolymers.

Styrene isoprene styrene (SIS) belongs to styrenic block copolymers (SBCs), due to its high strength, low hardness and low viscosity, it is mainly used in pressure sensitive adhesives. In the world, there are 318 Kilo Tonne SIS produced in 2017, and nearly 86.33% of products is used to produce pressure sensitive adhesives.

According to the structure, styrene isoprene styrene (SIS) can be mostly divided into linear and radial. The linear structure SIS has more kinds of products and more application. And in 2017, the production of linear structure SIS is 290.25 Kilo Tonne and the global sales share is 91.27%.

The global consumption volume is 318.01 Kilo Tonne in 2017 from 231.34 Kilo Tonne in 2013, and North America, Europe and China are major consumption regions. China as the largest consumption country consumes 137.29 Kilo Tonne in 2017, which takes 43.17% of the global consumption volume.

The global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kraton

Sinopec

LCY

TSRC

Versalis

Jusage

Zeon

Jinhai Chenguang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Linear

Radial

Others

Segment by Application

Flexi-Printing Plate

Film

Hygiene

Labels

Tapes

Other

