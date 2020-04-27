In this report, the Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Surface-acoustic waves (SAWs) are kind of sound waves that travel parallel to the surface of an elastic material, with their amplitude decaying into the material so that they confined to one wavelength of the surface.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi High-Technologies

FEI

Carl Zeiss

JEOL

NEC Corporation

TDK

API Technologies

Raytheon Company

Panasonic

Kyocera

Infineon

AVX

Boston Piezo-Optics

Murata Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Filters

Oscillators

Resonators

Transducers

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunication

Environmental & Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Medical

Others

